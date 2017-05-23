South Africa's ANC dismisses Zuma removal report as 'complete fabrication'

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) dismissed a media report on Tuesday that President Jacob Zuma's removal would be discussed next month at a key party meeting as "complete fabrication and not true".

South African President Jacob Zuma reacts while participating in a discussion at the World Economic Forum on Africa 2017 meeting in Durban, South Africa May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa denied the report, by the Bloomberg news agency, after the rand firmed more than 1.5 percent against the U.S. dollar.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Source: Reuters