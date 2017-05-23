South Africa's ANC dismisses Zuma removal report as 'complete fabrication'

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) dismissed a media report on Tuesday that President Jacob Zuma's removal would be discussed next month at a key party meeting as "complete fabrication and not true".

ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa denied the report, by the Bloomberg news agency, after the rand firmed more than 1.5 percent against the U.S. dollar.

