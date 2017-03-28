Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

South Africa's ANC leaders approve Gordhan's removal - ANN7

The top six of South Africa's ruling African National Congress party have approved the removal of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, ANN7 television reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

  • Posted 28 Mar 2017 19:15
FILE PHOTO: Pravin Gordhan, minister of finance of South Africa, attends the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG: The top six of South Africa's ruling African National Congress party have approved the removal of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, ANN7 television reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe, one of the ANC's top six, told Reuters he could not comment on the report.

ANN7 also reported that Brian Molefe, ex-head of state utility Eskom, and former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, were not in the running to replace Gordhan.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)

- Reuters