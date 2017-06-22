South Africa's ANC says will defeat Zuma no-confidence motion in parliament

South Africa's ruling African National Congress rallied behind embattled president Jacob Zuma on Thursday after the highest court in the country ruled a secret no-confidence ballot could be called by the speaker of parliament against the president.

"We have unqualified and unequivocal confidence in the ANC caucus not to vote in support of a motion to remove the President," the ANC's parliamentary office said in a statement.

