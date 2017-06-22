South Africa's ANC says will defeat Zuma no-confidence motion in parliament

World

South Africa's ANC says will defeat Zuma no-confidence motion in parliament

South Africa's ruling African National Congress rallied behind embattled president Jacob Zuma on Thursday after the highest court in the country ruled a secret no-confidence ballot could be called by the speaker of parliament against the president.

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma waves as he arrives to address the National Youth Day commemoration, under the theme "The Year of OR Tambo: Advancing Youth Economic Empowerment", in Ventersdorp, South Africa June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

CAPE TOWN: South Africa's ruling African National Congress rallied behind embattled president Jacob Zuma on Thursday after the highest court in the country ruled a secret no-confidence ballot could be called by the speaker of parliament against the president.

"We have unqualified and unequivocal confidence in the ANC caucus not to vote in support of a motion to remove the President," the ANC's parliamentary office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

Source: Reuters