South Africa's ANC wants leaked emails investigated

President Jacob Zuma addresses Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's ruling African National Congress said on Friday it takes media reports of leaked documents showing influence-peddling in government extremely seriously and wants the allegations investigated.

Some South African media on Thursday said they had access to more than 100,000 leaked documents and emails that showed improper dealings in lucrative government contracts by business friends of President Jacob Zuma.

