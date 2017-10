South Africa's Durban Port remains closed after severe storm

South Africa's Port of Durban remained closed on Wednesday after vessel movements were suspended on Tuesday when a severe storm lashed the region, the Durban Port manager said.

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's Port of Durban remained closed on Wednesday after vessel movements were suspended on Tuesday when a severe storm lashed the region, the Durban Port manager said.

Moshe Motlohi told Reuters it was still too early to assess the extent or costs of damages to sub-Saharan Africa's largest port, which is a key transit point for commodities such as maize.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Ed Stoddard)