South Africa's new ANC leader Ramaphosa aims to fight corruption

South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, the new leader of the governing party ANC, said on Thursday he aims to stamp out corruption and pursue a policy of "radical economic transformation" that will speed up expropriation of land without compensation.

Newly elected president of the African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa makes the closing address at the 54th National Conference of the ruling ANC in Johannesburg, South Africa December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, the new leader of the governing party ANC, said on Thursday he aims to stamp out corruption and pursue a policy of "radical economic transformation" that will speed up expropriation of land without compensation.

"This Conference has resolved that corruption must be fought with the same intensity and purpose that we fight poverty, unemployment and inequality," he said in his maiden speech delivered in the early hours of Thursday after a long delay.

"This Conference has resolved that the expropriation of land without compensation should be among the mechanisms available to government to give effect to land reform and redistribution."

