South Africa's top cop confirms Grace Mugabe dodged court hearing - report

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's top policeman confirmed on Wednesday that Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe failed to appear at a court hearing the previous day to answer accusations she assaulted a 20-year-old model in an upmarket Johannesburg hotel.

"Our position was that she must go to court. The whole day yesterday we were waiting for her," acting National Police Commissioner Lesetja Mothiba told parliament's police portfolio committee in Cape Town.

"We were expecting a statement from her," he said, according to the domestic ANA news agency.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia)