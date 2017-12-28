South Africa's top court to rule on Zuma impeachment motion Friday

South Africa's top court will rule on Friday on a bid to compel parliament to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Jacob Zuma over a scandal related to state-funded upgrades to his private home, local media reported on Thursday.

The Constitutional Court reserved judgement on the matter in September after opposition parties submitted the application in the wake of a ruling that Zuma failed to uphold the constitution for not abiding by a watchdog's finding that he repay some of the public money spent on his sprawling rural home.

