South Africa's Winnie Mandela admitted to hospital

South African anti-apartheid veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, former wife of the late Nelson Mandela, has been admitted to hospital for observation, a statement from her family said on Thursday.

  09 Mar 2017
FILE PHOTO: Winnie Madikizela Mandela,ex-wife of former South African president Nelson Mandela, attends the inauguration ceremony of South African President Jacob Zuma at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien/Pool/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Nelson Mandela, accompanied by his wife Winnie, walks out of the Victor Verster prison near Cape Town, South Africa, after spending 27 years in apartheid jails in this February 11, 1990. REUTERS/Ulli Michel/File Photo
"Mrs Mandela went to the hospital for routine medical checkup on Wednesday, March 8. A decision was taken to admit her for further observation," the statement said.

Former first lady Madikizela-Mandela, 80, was in hospital for several weeks last year for back surgery.

During her ex-husband's 27-year incarceration for his fight against apartheid, Madikizela-Mandela campaigned for his release and for the rights of black South Africans, undergoing detention, banishment and arrest.

Mandela died in 2013 and made no mention of Madikizela-Mandela in his will. She plans to challenge the will, according to media reports.

(Reporting by Joe Brock; editing by Andrew Roche)

- Reuters