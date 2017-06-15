South Africa's Zuma consulting advisers on setting up inquiry into graft allegations - Ramaphosa

CAPE TOWN: South African President Jacob Zuma is consulting legal advisers about setting up a judicial inquiry into allegations of influence-peddling within his government, his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament on Wednesday.

New allegations in recent weeks of inappropriate collusion between state-owned companies and business interests close to Zuma have put more pressure on the scandal-plagued leader and ministers close to him.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Hugh Lawson)