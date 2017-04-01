South Africa's Zuma oversees swearing in of new cabinet ministers

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's new cabinet ministers were sworn in on Friday, following a reshuffle that replaced Pravin Gordhan as finance minister with Malusi Gigaba along with various other ministers and their deputies.

Zuma's sacking of his finance minister shook South African markets on Friday, and triggered dissent in the African National Congress that has governed since the end of apartheid in 1994.

