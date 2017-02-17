South Africa's Zuma returns land expropriation bill to parliament
South African President Jacob Zuma has referred a bill allowing state expropriation of land back to parliament because lawmakers failed to facilitate adequate public participation, the presidency said on Friday.
- Posted 17 Feb 2017 19:10
The bill is meant to allow the state to redress racial imbalances in land ownership but critics say it does not provide adequate compensation guarantees and that it was open to abuse.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley)
- Reuters