South Africa's Zuma says to amend laws to expropriate land without compensation

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa will amend its laws to expropriate land without compensating landowners as it seeks to speed the process of distributing land to the black majority, President Jacob Zuma said on Friday.

"We need to take bold steps that will transform our economy, including land ownership, very fast," Zuma said in a speech outlining agricultural policy.

"... we are busy amending (laws) to enable faster land reform, including land expropriation without compensation as provided for in the Constitution."

