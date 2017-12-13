South African court orders Zuma to pay costs for challenging watchdog

South Africa's High Court ordered President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday to pay legal costs for trying to avoid a demand from the anti-corruption watchdog for an official inquiry into alleged influence-peddling in his government.

"He is ordered to personally pay the costs," High Court Judge President Dunstan Mlambo said. The court is due to rule later on whether Zuma is legally compelled by the Public Protector to set up the inquiry.

