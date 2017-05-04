South African court orders Zuma to provide reasons for firing Gordhan - eNCA TV

South Africa's High Court on Thursday ordered President Jacob Zuma to provide reasons for his decision last month to fire finance minister Pravin Gordhan in a cabinet reshuffle that led to sovereign debt downgrades, eNCA television said.

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's High Court on Thursday ordered President Jacob Zuma to provide reasons for his decision last month to fire finance minister Pravin Gordhan in a cabinet reshuffle that led to sovereign debt downgrades, eNCA television said.

The opposition Democratic Alliance had filed the court application to compel Zuma to give his reasons for the reshuffle, which triggered large street protests against the president and led to more calls for his resignation.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)