South African opposition lawmakers interrupt Zuma speech

CAPE TOWN: Members of the South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters opposition party repeatedly interrupted President Jacob Zuma's state-of-the-nation speech in parliament on Thursday, raising points of order and saying he was not fit to hold office.

The 74-year-old leader started speaking, then sat down as members of the far-left party kept up the questions for about an hour.

Zuma's popularity has waned after a series of scandals - an anti-corruption watchdog called for a judicial inquiry in November into alleged influence-peddling in Zuma's government. Zuma has denied the allegations.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by James Macharia)