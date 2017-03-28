South African police find weapons stash in basement

JOHANNESBURG: South African police said they discovered weapons and explosives including a suicide bomb vest stashed in the basement of a Johannesburg building on Monday.

Police spokesman Mavela Masondo said they were called after workers renovating the building found a "suspicious bag".

"Our bomb disposal unit found 60 bombs and seven assault rifles including AK-47s in the bag," Masondo added.

In a sweep of the area, police discovered more weapons in the basement of the building, including a suicide bomb vest and pistols, Masondo said. No arrests have been made.

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Andrew Roche)