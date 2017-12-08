South African police summon author of book critical of Zuma

JOHANNESBURG: The South African author of a book critical of President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday he had been summoned by police, but no reason had been given for the meeting.

"The President's Keepers - Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison" by journalist Jacques Pauw alleges millions of dollars in taxpayers' money flowed into the bank accounts of spies and members of Zuma's government.

The president's office has denied the accusations in the book.

Pauw confirmed in an interview with eNCA television that his attorney had received a request for him to meet with police on Monday or Tuesday.

"We don't know what the meeting is about. Anyway, we are going to cooperate," Pauw said.

South Africa's State Security Agency said last month it had made a criminal complaint against Pauw relating to the contravention of several sections of the Intelligence Services Act.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Toby Chopra)