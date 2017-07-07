South Korea's Moon calls North's missile launch a 'nuclear provocation'

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said he was in favour of dialogue with North Korea despite the "nuclear provocation" of its test-launch earlier this week of what the isolated state said was a nuclear-capable intercontinental missile.

HAMBURG: South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said he was in favour of dialogue with North Korea despite the "nuclear provocation" of its test-launch earlier this week of what the isolated state said was a nuclear-capable intercontinental missile.

Speaking after a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Moon also said he saw a role for Putin in helping de-escalate the crisis on the Korean peninsula.

Putin warned the parties involved against losing self-control with regard to North Korea's nuclear ambitions, urging a "pragmatic, accurate" approach to its missile programme.

