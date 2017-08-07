South Sudan army captures main rebel base, rebels say

NAIROBI: South Sudan's army has captured the main rebel stronghold of Pagak near the Ethiopian border, forcing thousands of people to flee, the rebels said on Monday.

Spokesman Lam Paul Gabriel said rebel forces pulled out of Pagak after coming under attack in the early hours of Sunday.

"We realized it would be costly for civilians and our forces have withdrawn from Pagak," Lam told Reuters.

