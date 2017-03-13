South Sudan military: rebels kidnap 8 from Christian charity

JUBA: South Sudanese rebels have kidnapped eight local aid workers working for U.S. charity Samaritan's Purse and are demanding aid deliveries to their area, a military spokesman said on Monday.

"The rebel attacked and abducted eight local staff from Samaritan's Purse and they are being held to ransom. They (the rebels) have demanded that the organisation takes aid to them," Brigadier General Lul Ruai Koang told Reuters.

(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Toby Chopra)