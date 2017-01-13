Spain arrests two accused of connections to Islamist militants

MADRID: Spanish police have arrested two people in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta accused of connections with Islamist militants, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

The two detained had been through a long radicalisation process and formed part of a group which was thought to be at an advanced stage of preparation for potential attacks, it said.

Police were searching six locations in relation to the arrests, the ministry said.

Spanish police have arrested 180 people accused of connections to militant groups since raising the country-wide security alert to one below the highest level in 2015.

