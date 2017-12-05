Spain makes largest cocaine bust in 18 years

Spain has made its largest cocaine bust in 18 years, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday, after more than 5,800 kg of the drug were discovered on a container ship travelling from Medellin in Colombia.

MADRID: Spain has made its largest cocaine bust in 18 years, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday, after more than 5,800 kg of the drug were discovered on a container ship travelling from Medellin in Colombia.

The ship, stopped in the southern port of Algeciras, was carrying bananas from Colombia to El Prat de Llobregat, the location of the international airport in Catalonia, the ministry said.

Three people had been arrested in relation to the haul, including the Spanish head of the import company using the container, and more arrests have not been ruled out with at least two more under investigation, it said.

The cocaine, which was discovered Nov. 28 and had a street value of some 210 million euros (186.31 million pounds), was divided into 1 kg blocks and marked to identify its eventual distribution to a number of destinations and organisations, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Alison Williams)