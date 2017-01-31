Spain's PM says doesn't agree with vetoes when asked on Trump policy

MADRID: Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, when asked for his opinion on U.S. President Donald Trump's latest immigration policy, said on Tuesday he didn't agree with vetoes and that the world would not follow suit.

"I'm not in favour of vetoes or of borders, nor do I believe that the world is heading in this direction," Rajoy said on the sidelines of a conference in Madrid.

(Reporting by Paul Day)