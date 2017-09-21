Spain's Rajoy calls on Catalonia leaders to cancel referendum

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday called on Catalonia regional leaders to cancel a planned referendum on splitting from Spain because it goes against the country's laws.

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday called on Catalonia regional leaders to cancel a planned referendum on splitting from Spain because it goes against the country's laws.

"Don't go ahead. Go back to the law and democracy. This referendum is a chimera," Rajoy said in a televised speech.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer, editing by Larry King)