Spain's Rajoy calls on Catalonia leaders to cancel referendum

World

Spain's Rajoy calls on Catalonia leaders to cancel referendum

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday called on Catalonia regional leaders to cancel a planned referendum on splitting from Spain because it goes against the country's laws.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Madrid, Spain, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday called on Catalonia regional leaders to cancel a planned referendum on splitting from Spain because it goes against the country's laws.

"Don't go ahead. Go back to the law and democracy. This referendum is a chimera," Rajoy said in a televised speech.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer, editing by Larry King)

Source: Reuters