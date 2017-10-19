Spain to trigger suspension of Catalan autonomy on Saturday

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Spain's government will trigger on Saturday the Article 155 of the constitution, which allows to suspend Catalonia's political autonomy, the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday.

MADRID: Spain's government will trigger on Saturday the Article 155 of the constitution, which allows to suspend Catalonia's political autonomy, the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday.

The special cabinet meeting was called after Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said the regional parliament could vote on a formal declaration of independence from Spain if the central government failed to agree to talks.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)