Spanish government aims for January regional elections in Catalonia: PSOE

MADRID: The Spanish government has agreed with the opposition Socialists (PSOE) to hold regional elections in January in Catalonia as part of the extraordinary package of measures to temporarily impose direct rule on the region, Socialist politician Carmen Calvo said in an interview on national television on Friday (Oct 20).

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will hold a special cabinet meeting on Saturday to put in motion the process to suspend Catalonia's autonomy after regional leader Carles Puigdemont refused to drop his secession campaign.

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Isla Binnie)