Spanish PM asks Catalan leader to 'act sensibly'

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy appealed to Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to "act sensibly" on Wednesday, as a government deadline approached for the northeastern region to renounce a bid for independence.

"I ask Puigdemont to act sensibly, in a balanced way, to put the interest of all citizens first," Rajoy said in parliament.

(Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; Writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Paul Day)