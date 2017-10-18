Spanish PM asks Catalan leader to 'act sensibly'

Spanish PM asks Catalan leader to 'act sensibly'

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy answers a question at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy appealed to Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to "act sensibly" on Wednesday, as a government deadline approached for the northeastern region to renounce a bid for independence.

"I ask Puigdemont to act sensibly, in a balanced way, to put the interest of all citizens first," Rajoy said in parliament.

(Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; Writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Paul Day)

Source: Reuters