Spanish PM calls for Catalan parliament to be formed on Jan 17

World

Spanish PM calls for Catalan parliament to be formed on Jan 17

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called for a Catalan parliament to be formed on Jan. 17, the first step in reinstating a local government that was taken over by Madrid after illegally declaring independence in October.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gestures during a news conference following his year-end speech at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina
(Updated: )

Bookmark

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called for a Catalan parliament to be formed on Jan. 17, the first step in reinstating a local government that was taken over by Madrid after illegally declaring independence in October.

Once the parliament is formed, members must put forward a candidate to lead the regional government who must then undergo a vote of confidence.

Separatist parties secured a slim majority in a Dec. 21 election, but they may have difficulty forming a government with many of their leaders facing legal proceedings over their role in the independence movement or in self-imposed exile.

(Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark