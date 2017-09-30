Spanish police raid Catalan government telecommunications centre - report
MADRID: Spanish police raided the Catalan government's telecommunications and information technology centre on Saturday, La Vanguardia newspaper reported, citing RAC1 radio station.
Police and Spain's Interior Ministry could not confirm the raid. A judge on Friday ordered Google to remove an application that gave information about the banned Catalan referendum on independence from Spain planned for Sunday.
