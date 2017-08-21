Spanish police say driver of Barcelona rampage van identified

BARCELONA: Spanish police said Monday (Aug 21) that they have identified the driver of the van that mowed down pedestrians on the busy Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona, killing 13.

Police in Catalonia announced the identification on Twitter, without giving his name.

Identified the driver van of the Barcelona attack #Barcelona #Cambrils — Mossos (@mossos) August 21, 2017

But Catalonia's regional interior minister Joaquim Forn told local radio that "everything suggests the van driver is Younes Abouyaaqoub". The 22-year-old Moroccan remains at large, and police said Sunday that they did not know if he was still in Spain.

"We don't know where he is," regional police chief Josep Lluis Trapero said Sunday.

The 22-year-old Moroccan is believed to be the last remaining member of a 12-person cell still at large in Spain or abroad, with the others killed by police or detained over last week's twin attacks in Barcelona and the seaside resort of Cambrils.

CHANGE OF PLANS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigators have honed in on an imam, Abdelbaki Es Satty, aged in his 40s, who is among the suspects and is believed to have radicalised youths in Ripoll, a small town at the foot of the Pyrenees. Several suspects - including Abouyaaqoub - grew up or lived there.

Police raided more homes there on Monday morning, Forn said.'

The imam has been missing since Tuesday.



On Saturday, police raided his apartment. They have raised the possibility that he died in an explosion on Wednesday evening at a house believed to be the suspects' bomb-making factory, where police uncovered a cache of 120 gas canisters.



The suspected militants had been preparing bombs for "one or more attacks in Barcelona", regional police chief Josep Lluis Trapero told reporters, revealing that traces of triacetone triperoxide (TATP) - a homemade explosive that is a hallmark of Islamic State - had also been found.



The suspects accidentally caused an explosion at the house on the eve of Thursday's attack in Barcelona - an error that likely forced them to modify their plans.



Instead, they used a vehicle to smash into crowds on Barcelona's Las Ramblas boulevard as it was thronged with tourists, killing 13 people and injuring about 100.



Several hours later, a similar attack in the seaside town of Cambrils left one woman dead. Police shot and killed the five attackers in Cambrils, some of whom were wearing fake explosive belts and carrying knives.



IS claimed responsibility for the attacks, believed to be its first in Spain.