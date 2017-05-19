Speeding car hits pedestrians at New York's Times Square; 1 dead, 22 injured

NEW YORK: A speeding car went against traffic, mounted the sidewalk and ploughed into pedestrians on the sidewalk at Times Square in Manhattan on Thursday (May 18), killing an 18-year-old woman.



22 others were injured in the incident, which took place at the height of lunch hour.

The driver was taken into police custody and later identified by officials as Richard Rojas, 26, of New York.



New York's mayor Bill de Blasio said the driver served in the US Navy and had a criminal record, and that there was no indication the crash was connected to terrorism.

The driver's actions had appeared "intentional", a witness told Reuters.

The red sedan had gone against traffic, mounted the sidewalk and rammed into pedestrians as it travelled three blocks before the crash, officials said.



The car ploughed into a pole and finally came to rest at 45th Street and Broadway.

Shoes were scattered at the scene and one person was covered by a bloodstained blanket, witnesses said, adding that several people were put on stretchers.

The New York Police Department confirmed that it had taken a man into custody over the crash, and that the incident is believed to be an isolated one.

The 26-year-old driver from the Bronx was undergoing tests for alcohol, a law enforcement official said, adding that the man has had two previous arrests - in 2008 and 2015 - for drink driving.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working with New York Police to investigate the crash, law enforcement officials said.

Hundreds of thousands of people, many of them visitors from around the world, pass daily through the bustling commercial area, the heart of the Broadway theatre district.

"HE KEPT DRIVING THROUGH PEOPLE"

Julie Fallow, 47, from New Jersey, was standing at 42nd Street and 7th Avenue with her daughter and niece when the incident unfolded.

"All of a sudden a car gunned it at an angle in front of us and went up on the curb and hit a huge group of people waiting to cross," Ms Fallow said. "Then he kept driving through people."

"Bodies were flying left and right. He was running over the people that were stuck under his car, just kept going," she said. "I don't understand what happened, but what I saw was terrifying."



Kaoru Emura, a researcher at NHK, said she was also at 42nd Street and 7th Avenue when she saw the car driving on the sidewalk plough into people waiting for the light. 'The hood was covered by four or five people."

Two street vendors on 45th Street and Broadway said the car was rushing uptown on Broadway in the wrong direction. They said it hit a pole on the Northwest corner in addition to the pedestrians.

Sandra Verbrugghe, 40, a tourist from Antwerp, Belgium, was sitting in the plaza in Times Square when she and her friend heard a bang and saw smoke.

She thought the noise was coming from the subway, but then she saw the car on fire.

"The officers started running to us and told everyone to get away," she said. "I'm still shaking a little bit."

Dina Bombardo, 45, a tourist visiting from Syracuse with her 14-year-old daughter, saw the car driving along Broadway and witnessed a woman nearly being struck outside the Uniqlo store.

The car was smoking, moving slowly, she said, and looked to swerve and avoid another westbound car, before hitting a balustrade. People rushed to the car hoping to help the driver, said Ms Bombardo.

"Then a bazillion people started running, screaming, yelling," she said.

"Then people started taking pictures."

A tourist from Denmark, Sissel Ravn, said a man from a tourist bus company saw the car speeding north and yelled "Stop" at the car and "Get away!" to pedestrians. Her fiancé, Laust Dupont, said people "jumped for their lives".

Ms Ravn said the car hit the pole and flipped onto several people. "I thought in my head there was a bomb inside so we ran."

