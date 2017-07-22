Spicer resigning at White House, Scaramucci to be communications chief - Trump statement

President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday that White House press secretary Sean Spicer was resigning as of August and that businessman Anthony Scaramucci, a long-time supporter, would become White House communications director.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday that White House press secretary Sean Spicer was resigning as of August and that businessman Anthony Scaramucci, a long-time supporter, would become White House communications director.

"I'm grateful for Sean's work on behalf of my administration and the American people. I wish him continued success as he moves on to pursue new opportunities. Just look at his great television ratings," Trump said in a statement read by White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

Scaramucci told a news briefing that Sanders would become Trump's new press secretary.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander)