St Petersburg attack staged by Kyrgyz suicide bomber: Kyrgyzstan authorities

MOSCOW: The likely suspect in a deadly blast in the Russian city of St Petersburg is a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen, Interfax news agency cited Kyrgyzstan's security service as saying on Tuesday (Apr 4).

A spokesman for the GKNB security service said it had received an official request from Russian security services to identify the suspect.

The suspect was named by GKNB spokesman as Akbarzhon Jalilov, who was born in Osh in 1995.

Kyrgyzstan, a predominantly Muslim Central Asian nation of six million, is Russia's close political ally and hosts a Russian military airbase.

Eleven people were killed and dozens more injured after a blast in a St Petersburg train carriage on Monday.