St Petersburg shuts metro station after anonymous bomb warning: Reports

St Petersburg's Sennaya Ploshchad metro station has been closed after an anonymous phone call warned of another possible attack. 

  • Posted 04 Apr 2017 17:01
  • Updated 04 Apr 2017 17:10
A train carriage damaged from an explosion, is seen at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mikhail Ognev/Fontanka.ru

MOSCOW: St Petersburg's Sennaya Ploshchad metro station has been closed after an anonymous phone call warned of another possible attack, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on Tuesday.

Another agency Interfax said its reporter had seen several fire engines outside the station.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates. 

- Reuters/am