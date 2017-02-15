Start of Syria talks in Kazakh capital delayed one day - Kazakhstan foreign ministry

ASTANA: Talks on the Syrian crisis involving Russia, Iran, and Turkey that were due to start in the Kazakhstan capital, Astana, on Wednesday had been delayed by one day, Kazakhstan's foreign ministry said.

Delegations from the Syrian government and rebel groups have already arrived in Astana for the talks, to which United Nations Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura has also been invited.

