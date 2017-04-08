Stockholm truck attack suspect from Uzbekistan: Police

STOCKHOLM: The suspected driver of a truck that ploughed into a crowd in Stockholm killing four people is a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan known to Sweden's intelligence agency, authorities said Saturday.

"We have confirmed that he is a man, 39 years old, from Uzbekistan," Swedish police chief Dan Eliasson told reporters. "He has appeared in our intelligence gathering in the past," intelligence agency chief Anders Thornberg added.



Police are increasingly confident they have caught the man responsible for a truck attack in the capital Stockholm on Friday, but would not rule out the possibility that other people had been involved.

"Nothing points to that we have the wrong person, on the contrary, suspicions have strengthened as the investigation has progressed," the head of the national police, Dan Eliasson, told reporters.

"We still can not rule out that more people are involved."

Swedish police added that they have found a suspect device in the truck.

"We have found a device in the vehicle that doesn't belong there ... A technical examination is ongoing, we can't go into what it is right now ... whether it's a bomb or a flammable device," the police chief told reporters.



A truck ploughed into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing four people and wounding 15 in what the prime minister said appeared to be a terrorist attack.