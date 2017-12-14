Stop-gap bill unveiled to fund US government until Jan 19

WASHINGTON: The chairman of the US House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday introduced a bill to fund the government until Jan 19 while Congress works on longer-term legislation, the panel said in a statement.

The bill unveiled by Republican Representative Rodney Frelinghuysen would fully fund national defence programs for the entire 2018 fiscal year and includes money for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, the statement said.

Congress must pass a funding bill by Dec. 23 to prevent a partial government shutdown.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)