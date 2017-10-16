Storm brings 'apocalyptic' skies to Britain

LONDON: The sun shone red and the sky darkened to a foreboding orange and brown across parts of Britain on Monday (Oct 16), as a storm swept air and dust in from southern Europe.

Social media users shared pictures of ominous-looking clouds blocking out the sun, prompting London's Science Museum to joke on Twitter: "It's not the apocalypse!"

Many people expressed unease at the phenomenon, while others remarked it looked like something out of a science fiction movie -- with one wit predicting an alien invasion.

The prospect of the impending end of the world also drew inevitable comparisons with Britain's increasingly tortured withdrawal from the EU.

"Huh, turns out Remoaners were right... #BrexitApocalpyse #YellowSky," tweeted one of the leading Brexit campaign groups, Leave.EU.

Downgraded from a hurricane overnight, Ophelia caused two deaths in Ireland on Monday, where it was the worst storm in half a century.

While winds were moderate in the British capital, the yellow sky surprised Londoners, many of whom posted pictures on social media.

“As Ophelia has come up from the Azores, the storm has picked up Saharan dust from North Africa and picked up dust from wild fires in Spain and Portugal,” a spokeswoman for Britain’s Met Office said.

“This yellowish hue is from the dust that is high up in the atmosphere and the blue element of the sunlight is scattered by the dust but the red element gets through so the sun appears redder and you get this sort of yellowish tinge,” she said.