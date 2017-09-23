Strong 6.2 magnitude quake shakes central Mexico: Quake monitors

Rescue workers evacuate the place where they were working after a seismic alert sounded in Mexico City on September 23, 2017, four days after the powerful quake that hit central Mexico. (Photo: AFP/Ronaldo Schemidt)
MEXICO CITY: A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook central Mexico on Saturday days after a powerful quake that killed nearly 300 people, Mexican and US seismological monitors said.

The quake struck at 1253 GMT with an epicenter 19.3km southeast of the city of Matias Romero, in the state of Oaxaca, the US Geological Survey reported. Mexican quake monitors gave the same figure.

In Mexico City work crews temporarily halted rescue operations, while the country's Civil Protection service said there were no reports that the new quake - an apparent aftershock of Tuesday's powerful 7.1 tremor - had affected the capital.

Source: AFP/ek