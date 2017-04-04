Strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Botswana
The epicentre of the quake, which hit at 7.40pm (1.40am Singapore time Tuesday), was located 238 kilometres northwest of the capital Gaborone, the US Geological Survey said.
- Posted 04 Apr 2017 02:32
- Updated 04 Apr 2017 02:40
WASHINGTON: A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck the southern African nation of Botswana on Monday, US seismologists said.
The epicentre of the quake, which hit at 7.40pm (1.40am Singapore time Tuesday), was located 238 kilometres northwest of the capital Gaborone, the US Geological Survey said.
It struck at a relatively shallow depth of 11 kilometres.
- AFP/de