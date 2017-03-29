Strong quake of 6.9 magnitude hits Russia's far east - USGS

REUTERS: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck near Komandorskiye Ostrava in Russia's far east on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at a depth of about 33 km (20 miles) just off the coast in the Bering Sea. It was originally recorded with a magnitude of 7.0.

There was no tsunami threat after the quake, according to the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

