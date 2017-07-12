Sudan's Bashir suspends sanctions talks with US - SUNA

World

Sudan's Bashir suspends sanctions talks with US - SUNA

FILE PHOTO: Sudan's President Omar Ahmed al-Bashir looks on during Sudan's Saudi Air Force show during the final training exercise between the Saudi Air Force and Sudanese Air Forces at Merowe Airport in Merowe, Northern State, Sudan April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

CAIRO: Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has issued a decree freezing the work of a committee formed with the United States to negotiate sanctions relief until Oct. 12, state news agency SUNA said on Wednesday.

The United States on Tuesday postponed for three months a decision on whether to permanently lift sanctions on Sudan over its human rights record and other issues.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Source: Reuters