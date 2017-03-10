Sudan summons US Charge d'Affairs to protest travel ban - foreign ministry

KHARTOUM: Sudan's foreign ministry summoned the United States Charge d'Affairs in Khartoum on Thursday to protest President Donald Trump's revised executive order banning citizens from six Muslim-majority nations from travelling to the U.S.

"The United States Charge d'Affairs in Khartoum was summoned this afternoon and met the Deputy Foreign Minister who once again expressed Sudan's disappointment at the order banning Sudanese citizens and those of other countries from travelling to the United States," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Amina Ismail)