Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Sudanese president leaves hospital after heart procedure

Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir left hospital after undergoing a cardiac catheterization on Wednesday evening, state news agency SUNA said on Thursday.

  • Posted 13 Jan 2017 00:55
Sudan's President Omar Al Bashir addresses the nation during the country's 61st independence day, at the presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

CAIRO: Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir left hospital after undergoing a cardiac catheterization on Wednesday evening, state news agency SUNA said on Thursday.

"The Presidency confirmed that (Al Bashir) ... has undergone an exploratory cardiac catheterization at Royal Care hospital yesterday and the results were very reassuring," a presidency official told the news agency, adding that the president left the hospital immediately after the procedure.

(Reporting by Khaled Abdelaziz; writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Larry King)

- Reuters