Suicide attack in Algeria kills one policeman - local TV

ALGIERS: A suicide attack on a police station in the western Algerian city of Tiaret killed at least one policeman on Thursday, local Ennahar TV reported.

Officials did not immediately confirm details of the attack.

Attacks and bombings have become rarer in Algeria since the end of the country's 1990s war against armed Islamists in which more than 200,000 people died. But al Qaeda and small brigades of militants tied to Islamic State are still active.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; editing by Patrick Markey)