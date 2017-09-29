Blast hits Afghan capital near Shi'ite mosque, causing casualties

KABUL: Suicide attackers exploded a bomb near a large Shi'ite mosque in the Afghan capital on Friday, killing at least one person and wounding five, officials said.

The blast hit the Qala-e Fatehullah area of the city, near the Hussainya mosque, and came as security forces were on alert for possible attacks during Ashura, the holiest celebration in the Shi'ite religious calendar.

President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement condemning the violence and saying that the attackers would not be able to shake the unity of the Afghan people with their "inhumane and irreligious" attacks.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Afghanistan, a mainly Sunni Islamic country, has not traditionally suffered the sectarian violence that has devastated countries like Iraq but there have been increasing numbers of attacks on Shi'ite targets in recent years.

Security officials said at least two attackers were killed as they carried out the operation, apparently intended to hit the mosque, just a month after 20 people were killed during prayers at another Shi'ite mosque in Kabul.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A hospital run by Italian aid group Emergency said five wounded had been brought in following the blast but a witness at the scene said eight or nine people had been wounded or killed.

The local affiliate of Islamic State has claimed several attacks on Shi'ite targets in Kabul in recent years and the government has allowed the Shi'ite community to place armed guards near mosques ahead of Ashura.

No reliable census information on the size of the Shi'ite community in Afghanistan exists but estimates range around 10-20 percent, with most coming from the Persian-speaking Hazara and Tajik ethnicities.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi and Akram Walizada; Editing by Nick Macfie)