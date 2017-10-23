Suicide bomber kills 13 others in northeast Nigerian city - police official

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: A suicide bomber killed 13 other people in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Sunday, a police official said.

The evening attack, which also injured five people, struck the city's Muna Garage area, Damian Chukuw, a police commissioner, told Reuters.

The area is home to a camp for those who have fled the conflict with the Boko Haram Islamist insurgency.

(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Peter Cooney)