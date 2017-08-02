Suicide bomber targets international convoy in Afghanistan - security official
KABUL: A suicide bomber attacked a convoy of international troops near the airport in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Wednesday, a local security official said.
A spokesman for the NATO-led military coalition could not immediately confirm the report.
The airport in Kandahar is home to a major military base for international troops helping Afghan security forces.
