Suicide bomber targets international convoy in Afghanistan - security official

World

Suicide bomber targets international convoy in Afghanistan - security official

(Updated: )

KABUL: A suicide bomber attacked a convoy of international troops near the airport in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Wednesday, a local security official said.

A spokesman for the NATO-led military coalition could not immediately confirm the report.

The airport in Kandahar is home to a major military base for international troops helping Afghan security forces.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters